Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 131,417 SF in Chicago’s Western Suburbs

HILLSIDE AND FOREST PARK, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 131,417 square feet in the western suburbs of Chicago.

Sean Austin of Lee & Associates represented Nuvomed Inc., a company that develops and sells affordable health and wellness products, in its lease of 54,087 square feet at 200 Fencl Lane in Hillside. Tom Rodeno and Patrick Turner of Colliers represented the owner, Clear Height Properties.

Austin also represented Recyclops Inc., a recycling and sustainability company that provides curbside recycling pickup, in its lease of 77,330 square feet at 7750 Industrial Drive in Forest Park. The same Colliers duo represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.