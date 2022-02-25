Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 48,070 SF in Suburban Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 48,070 square feet in Elk Grove Village. In the first transaction, Arrow Trans Corp. inked a 42,070-square-foot lease at 2001 Estes Ave. Brad Simousek and Michael Plumb of Lee represented the tenant, while John D’Orazio and Jonathan Kohn of Colliers represented the owner, Link Logistics Real Estate. In the second transaction, Simousek represented Crown Roll Leaf in its lease of 6,000 square feet at 689 Chase Ave. Dustin Albers, Andrew Maletich and Matt Garland of Cawley Chicago represented the undisclosed owner.