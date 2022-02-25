REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 48,070 SF in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Midwest

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 48,070 square feet in Elk Grove Village. In the first transaction, Arrow Trans Corp. inked a 42,070-square-foot lease at 2001 Estes Ave. Brad Simousek and Michael Plumb of Lee represented the tenant, while John D’Orazio and Jonathan Kohn of Colliers represented the owner, Link Logistics Real Estate. In the second transaction, Simousek represented Crown Roll Leaf in its lease of 6,000 square feet at 689 Chase Ave. Dustin Albers, Andrew Maletich and Matt Garland of Cawley Chicago represented the undisclosed owner.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  