Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 67,244 SF in Suburban Chicago

ELMHURST AND ADDISON, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 67,244 square feet in DuPage County.

Woodland Group, a privately owned logistics, e-commerce and supply chain management company, signed a 38,475-square-foot lease renewal at 325 W. Lake St. in Elmhurst. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the tenant, while Tom Maher of Hamilton Partners represented the landlord.

Bauderer Packaging signed a 28,769-square-foot lease at 775 Belden Ave. in Addison. The 200,907-square-foot property is now fully occupied. Jeff Janda and Michael Plumb of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented the landlord, Link Logistics. Rick Morris of Cresa represented the tenant.