Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 91,992 SF in Metro Dallas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 91,992 square feet at McKinney Trade Center, an industrial development by ML Realty that is located on 24 acres in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Blount Fine Foods Corp. preleased 28,212 square feet, and L&S Plumbing Partnership Ltd. preleased 63,780 square feet. Adam Graham and Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented ML Realty in both sets of lease negotiations. Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented Blount Fine Foods, and Kent Smith and Stephen Cooper of NAI Robert Lynn represented L&S Plumbing.