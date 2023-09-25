Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Leases at New Heights Industrial Park in Hagerstown, Maryland Totaling 58,750 SF

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — Lee & Associates has negotiated two leases at New Heights Industrial Park in Hagerstown totaling 58,750 square feet. The 900,000-square-foot industrial park is located at 18450 Showalter Road, less than one mile from Hagerstown Regional Airport and I-81. The new tenants joining New Heights include Tomu Inc., a prefabricated modular buildings system user that is leasing 15,000 square feet, and Pycube, a Virginia-based healthcare asset management firm that is leasing 43,750 square feet.

Joel Kreider and Ed Skonecki of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, a joint venture between Bluestone Group and The Langer Co., in both lease transactions. With this leasing activity, the project is approximately 82 percent leased.