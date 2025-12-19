Lee & Associates of Illinois Launches New Healthcare Real Estate Division

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has expanded its Chicago-area office brokerage group with the launch of a dedicated healthcare real estate division. The firm has welcomed three professionals — Principals Peter Cangialosi and Doug Pauly, and Associate Austin York — who bring more than 35 years of combined experience representing healthcare providers, investors and property owners across the Midwest. The team was most recently at Oak Brook, Ill.-based Joseph Rossi & Associates Inc. Lee & Associates of Illinois’ new healthcare division provides comprehensive brokerage and advisory services, including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, site selection and acquisition support.