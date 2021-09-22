Lee & Associates Opens New Office in Northern New Jersey

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Lee & Associates New Jersey has opened a new 3,361-square-foot office at 110 S. Jefferson Road in Whippany, located in Morris County. The team is subleasing a newly built-out space and relocating from a smaller Cedar Knolls location to accommodate its growing brokerage team. Suzanne Kiall of Lee & Associates and Roger Cantor of Cornerstone Real Estate negotiated the terms of the sublease. The full-service real estate firm has three offices in New Jersey including this one, with the headquarters space located in Elmwood Park.