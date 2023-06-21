Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Lee & Associates Orange Signs $4.3M Lease for Industrial Building in Santa Ana, California

by Jeff Shaw

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates Orange has leased a freestanding industrial building spanning 40,586 square feet. The lease agreement, which is for more than 60 months, amounts to a total consideration of around $4.3 million. 

Located at 1651 E. Saint Andrew Place in Santa Ana, the property offers a ground-level loading door, two dock-high loading doors, 28-foot clear height and 1,200 amps, 277/480V of power. 

Greg Diab and Jack Haley of Lee & Associates’ Orange office represented the tenant in the negotiations.

