Lee & Associates Orange Signs $4.3M Lease for Industrial Building in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates Orange has leased a freestanding industrial building spanning 40,586 square feet. The lease agreement, which is for more than 60 months, amounts to a total consideration of around $4.3 million.

Located at 1651 E. Saint Andrew Place in Santa Ana, the property offers a ground-level loading door, two dock-high loading doors, 28-foot clear height and 1,200 amps, 277/480V of power.

Greg Diab and Jack Haley of Lee & Associates’ Orange office represented the tenant in the negotiations.