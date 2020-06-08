REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Secures 15,000 SF Industrial Lease for Scaffolding Company in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has secured a 15,000-square-foot industrial lease at 5825 Kelley St. in northeast Houston for BrandSafway Solutions LLC, a provider of scaffolding systems. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 2008. Taylor Schmidt and Reed Vestal of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Munson of Boyd Commercial represented the landlord, Audie Gray Family LP.

