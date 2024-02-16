Friday, February 16, 2024
An undisclosed logistics user has leased the entirety of the building at 1620 River Road in Burlington, New Jersey, image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.
Lee & Associates Secures 478,000 SF Industrial Lease in Burlington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has secured a 478,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Southern New Jersey city of Burlington. The tenant is an undisclosed, international logistics company that will occupy the entirety of the building at 1620 River Road, which is located within Burlington Industrial Park. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 2016 and features a clear height of 36 feet, 96 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 5,000 square feet of office space and parking for 179 cars and 72 trailers. Drew Maffey, Rick Marchisio and Michael Lee of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nate Demetsky of JLL represented the landlord.

