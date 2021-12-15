Lee & Associates Signs 13,904 SF Office Lease in Metro Cincinnati

The brokerage will occupy the entire second floor of 10260 Alliance Road in Blue Ash.

BLUE ASH, OHIO — Lee & Associates | Cincinnati has signed a 13,904-square-foot office lease to occupy the entire second floor of 10260 Alliance Road in Blue Ash, a southern suburb of Cincinnati. Ohio National owns the property. Todd Pease and Michelle Klingenberg of JLL represented ownership in the lease transaction. Bill Schneller and Dan McDonald of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which is relocating from 10123 Alliance Road and is expected to take occupancy of the new space in January.