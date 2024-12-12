Lee Health Selects Skanska to Construct $435M Healthcare Campus in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Lee Health has tapped Skanska USA Building to construct Lee Health Fort Myers, a new $435 million healthcare campus in southwest Florida. The project will be situated on 52 acres and will comprise a five-story, 416,000-square-foot hospital, 125,000-square-foot medical office building and an onsite central energy plant to ensure stable and efficient power supply.

Designed by Flad Architects, the hospital will feature 10 operating rooms, up to 168 patient rooms and 44 emergency department beds. The medical office building will feature an ambulatory surgery center. The project will break ground on vertical construction in early 2025 with a scheduled completion in 2028.