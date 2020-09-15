Lee Kennedy Completes 78,000 SF Commercial Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

The new laboratory and retail building at 100 Hood Park Drive in Charlestown totals 78,000 square feet.

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — General contractor Lee Kennedy & Co. has completed 100 Hood Park Drive, a commercial project in the northern Boston metro of Charlestown that consists of 54,000 square feet of lab/research and development space and 24,000 square feet of retail space. The seven-story building is situated on 20 acres and is a redevelopment of the former H.P. Hood dairy plant. The project also included the construction of an 880-space parking garage.