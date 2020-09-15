Lee Kennedy Completes 78,000 SF Commercial Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston
CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — General contractor Lee Kennedy & Co. has completed 100 Hood Park Drive, a commercial project in the northern Boston metro of Charlestown that consists of 54,000 square feet of lab/research and development space and 24,000 square feet of retail space. The seven-story building is situated on 20 acres and is a redevelopment of the former H.P. Hood dairy plant. The project also included the construction of an 880-space parking garage.
