Lee Kennedy Completes 78,000 SF Commercial Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

100-Hood-Park-Drive-Charlestown

The new laboratory and retail building at 100 Hood Park Drive in Charlestown totals 78,000 square feet.

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — General contractor Lee Kennedy & Co. has completed 100 Hood Park Drive, a commercial project in the northern Boston metro of Charlestown that consists of 54,000 square feet of lab/research and development space and 24,000 square feet of retail space. The seven-story building is situated on 20 acres and is a redevelopment of the former H.P. Hood dairy plant. The project also included the construction of an 880-space parking garage.

