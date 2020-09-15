Lee Kennedy Completes Hood Park Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston
CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — General contractor Lee Kennedy & Co. has completed 100 Hood Park Drive, a commercial project in the northern Boston metro of Charlestown that spans 448,000 square feet. The project includes 54,000 square feet of lab/research and development space and 24,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a hotel, luxury apartments and a one-acre green space. The project spans 20 acres and is a redevelopment of the former H.P. Hood dairy plant. The project also included the construction of an 880-space parking garage.
