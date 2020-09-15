Lee Kennedy Completes Hood Park Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

The new laboratory and retail building at 100 Hood Park Drive in Charlestown totals 78,000 square feet.

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — General contractor Lee Kennedy & Co. has completed 100 Hood Park Drive, a commercial project in the northern Boston metro of Charlestown that spans 448,000 square feet. The project includes 54,000 square feet of lab/research and development space and 24,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a hotel, luxury apartments and a one-acre green space. The project spans 20 acres and is a redevelopment of the former H.P. Hood dairy plant. The project also included the construction of an 880-space parking garage.