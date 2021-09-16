REBusinessOnline

Lee-Moore Capital Signs 18 New Tenants to Join $180M MOSAIC Development in Metro Raleigh

Eighteen new tenants joined the tenant lineup at MOSAIC at Chatham Park, a 44-acre, $180 million entertainment and lifestyle destination underway in Pittsboro, about 34 miles from Raleigh.

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Developer Lee-Moore Capital Co. has signed leases for 18 new tenants at MOSAIC at Chatham Park, a 44-acre, $180 million entertainment and lifestyle destination underway at Highway 501 and Russet Run Road in Pittsboro, about 34 miles from Raleigh.

With the addition of the new tenants, 96 percent of MOSAIC’s retail space completed or under construction is now leased. New restaurant tenants joining the project include Hops and Berry, a 5,000-square-foot self-serve tap house and restaurant; O’Ya Cantina, a 1,500-square-foot Latin eatery that has a sister location in Chapel Hill; Jersey Mike’s Subs in a 2,385-square-foot space; and Greek Kouzina in a 1,675-square-foot space.

Several new office tenants have committed to move into MOSAIC’s two-story mixed-use building, including CE Group, Finley Design, Lee-Moore Capital, Sanford Contractors Inc. and MOSAIC’s property management office staffed by Kane Realty Corp. With the new office tenants, 45 percent of the 88,000-square-foot office, technical and creative space is now leased.

New service providers joining MOSAIC include a 2,500-square-foot Lux Nail Salon; a 1,050-square-foot Harris & Co. Insurance; and a 1,550-square-foot CMG Financial Mortgage. These new tenants join local tenants already committed including Town Hall Burger + Beer and People’s Coffee. Additionally, UNC Urgent Care of Chatham Park and UNC Rheumatology of Chatham Park opened June 2021 in a 7,500-square-foot space and are currently serving the local community.

MOSAIC at Chatham Park serves as the commercial gateway to Chatham Park, a 7,100-acre, live-work community. Once complete, MOSAIC will offer over 200,000 square feet of local and regional shops, restaurants and services; a 121-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel; The Guild, which comprises 164 apartment residences; 50 condominiums; 88,000 square feet of technical and creative office space, including a 30,000-square-foot innovation hub; 10,000 square feet of multi-generational educational space; 30,000 square feet of recreational and civic amenities; and a central green with an outdoor stage. Refuel, a fuel and convenience station, and the Hampton Inn & Suites will be situated on individually owned outparcel sites. Refuel is scheduled to open this month, and the owner of the Hampton Inn plans to begin construction in October.

With three of the 19 buildings complete, three under construction and 13 remaining to build, MOSAIC is on schedule to be fully complete in 2024. Construction of the event lawn, MOSAIC Family Commons, is almost complete and will host its first event in early October.

