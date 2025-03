NEW YORK CITY — LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School has signed a 13,241-square-foot lease expansion in Brooklyn. The school’s footprint now spans 37,924 square feet across four floors within the building at 5323 Fifth Ave. in the Sunset Park neighborhood, where it first opened in 2019. Martin Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb and Patrick Steffens of Avison Young represented the school in the lease negotiations.