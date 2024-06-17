LeFrak Begins Leasing 34-Story Apartment Tower in Newport, New Jersey

NEWPORT, N.J. — The LeFrak Organization has begun leasing Bisby, a 34-story apartment tower in Newport, located across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners with interiors by Woods Bagot, Bisby houses 385 units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a coworking center, golf simulator, dedicated content studio and a dog spa, as well as a 33,000-square-foot landscaped rooftop terrace with a pickleball court, dog run and an outdoor kitchen. Rents start at $3,445 per month for a studio apartment.