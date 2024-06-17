Monday, June 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bisby-Newport-New-Jersey
Bisby, a new apartment building in Newport, New Jersey, totals 385 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

LeFrak Begins Leasing 34-Story Apartment Tower in Newport, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NEWPORT, N.J. — The LeFrak Organization has begun leasing Bisby, a 34-story apartment tower in Newport, located across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners with interiors by Woods Bagot, Bisby houses 385 units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a coworking center, golf simulator, dedicated content studio and a dog spa, as well as a 33,000-square-foot landscaped rooftop terrace with a pickleball court, dog run and an outdoor kitchen. Rents start at $3,445 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Public Storage Underway on 606-Unit Expansion Project in...

Greystone Arranges $22.9M in Financing for Fort Worth...

UMass Completes $350M Academic Project at Chan Medical...

Partnership Acquires Colony Place Shopping Center in Plymouth,...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.1M Loan for Refinancing...

Good Developments Group to Redevelop Industrial Site in...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $10M in Construction Financing...

Interra Realty Arranges $3.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.1M Sale of Retail...