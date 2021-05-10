REBusinessOnline

LeFrak Organization Begins Leasing 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Newport, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-Beach-Newport-New-Jersey

The Beach in Newport, New Jersey, totals 336 units.

NEWPORT, N.J. — The LeFrak Organization, a family-owned development firm, has begun leasing The Beach, a 336-unit multifamily community in Newport, located across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan. Designed by HLW Architects, the waterfront property offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with private terraces or balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog park, package lockers, children’s play area, library, game room and a rooftop lounge with a wet bar. Rents start at $2,450 per month for a studio apartment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews