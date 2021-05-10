LeFrak Organization Begins Leasing 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Newport, New Jersey

The Beach in Newport, New Jersey, totals 336 units.

NEWPORT, N.J. — The LeFrak Organization, a family-owned development firm, has begun leasing The Beach, a 336-unit multifamily community in Newport, located across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan. Designed by HLW Architects, the waterfront property offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with private terraces or balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog park, package lockers, children’s play area, library, game room and a rooftop lounge with a wet bar. Rents start at $2,450 per month for a studio apartment.