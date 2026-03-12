LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA Headquarters in Metro D.C. to Apartment Property

ARLINGTON, VA. — Lincoln Equities Group (LEG) and JM Zell Partners have submitted an application to convert the former headquarters of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Arlington’s Pentagon City neighborhood into apartments. The project would reposition the two vacant office buildings, which the TSA vacated in 2020, into a property with 637 apartments and 31,000 square feet of retail space.

In addition to converting 571,564 square feet of obsolete office space, plans for the 4.9-acre site include developing 116,244 square feet of new residential floor area, two new retail areas and a half-acre public plaza that connects to the Metro, as well as maintaining the 900-space underground parking garage that serves both buildings.

LEG and JM Zell’s plans were submitted to Arlington County earlier this month and are pending review and approval. The design-build team includes Arquitectonica (architect) and Oculus (landscape architect). The co-developers have selected Wire Gill LLP as their land use attorney.