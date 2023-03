Legacy Arranges $6.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

Winn-Dixie anchors Lockwood Village in Oviedo, Fla.

OVIEDO, FLA. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has arranged the $6.5 million sale of Lockwood Village, a shopping center located at 1021 Lockwood Blvd. in Oviedo, approximately 20 miles northeast of Orlando. Winn-Dixie anchors the 54,372-square-foot property. Jacob Baruch and Daniel Baruch of Legacy represented the buyer and seller, both of which were not disclosed, in the transaction.