LUMBERTON, N.C. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has arranged the $7.1 million sale of Northeast Plaza, a 53,867-square-foot shopping center in Lumberton. Built in 2000, the property was leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale. Jacob Baruch of Legacy represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Lisa Schaefer of LRS Management represented the buyer.