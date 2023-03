Legacy Brokers $16.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Charlotte

Food Lion anchors Union Town Center in Indian Trail, N.C.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has arranged the sale of Union Town Center, a 102,360-square-foot shopping center located in Indian Trail, roughly 15 miles southeast of Charlotte. Food Lion, Workout Anytime and Dollar Tree anchor the property. Jacob Baruch and Daniel Baruch of Legacy represented both the buyer and seller in the $16.2 million transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.