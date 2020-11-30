REBusinessOnline

Legacy Cos. Signs 78,585 SF Industrial Lease in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Legacy Companies, a Florida-based food manufacturing and consumer appliance provider, has signed a 78,585-square-foot industrial lease at 2555 Kuser Road in the Northern New Jersey township of Hamilton. Ken Morris of Morris Southeast Group and Mike Witco of Chilmark Real Estate Services LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Scannell Properties owns the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  