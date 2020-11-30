Legacy Cos. Signs 78,585 SF Industrial Lease in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Legacy Companies, a Florida-based food manufacturing and consumer appliance provider, has signed a 78,585-square-foot industrial lease at 2555 Kuser Road in the Northern New Jersey township of Hamilton. Ken Morris of Morris Southeast Group and Mike Witco of Chilmark Real Estate Services LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Scannell Properties owns the building.