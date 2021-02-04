REBusinessOnline

Legacy Delivers $186M Seniors Housing Project in North Dallas

Legacy Midtown Park in Dallas includes assisted living, independent living, memory care and skilled nursing services.

DALLAS — Legacy Senior Communities (LSC) has delivered The Legacy Midtown Park, a seniors housing community in North Dallas. Located on a 12-acre plot, the property features 184 independent living apartments, 51 assisted living apartments, 36 memory support residences and 54 private skilled nursing and rehabilitation suites. Development costs were estimated at $186 million. Construction began in 2018, with the final building, Aaron Towers Independent Living, receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy in December 2020. Aaron Towers offers 40,000 square feet of amenities and common space designed by local D2 Architecture with interiors by Austin-based StudioSix5. Apartments range in size from 800-square-foot studios to 2,600-square-foot penthouses.

