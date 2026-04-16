Legacy Development Partners Buys 30-Acre Site for Legacy at Jackson Landing Retail Project Near Colorado Springs

MONUMENT, COLO. — Legacy Development Partners has acquired a 30-acre site at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 25 and Baptist Road in Monument, approximately 20 miles north of Colorado Springs, for the development of Legacy at Jackson Landing. Construction will commence immediately, with a grand opening scheduled for October 2027.

Upon full build-out, Legacy at Jackson Landing will offer more than 225,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Target is slated to anchor the property. Other proposed tenants include Marshalls, HomeGoods, Chick-fil-A and Firehouse Subs.

Legacy at Jackson Landing is being developed through a strategic partnership with The Garrett Cos. Equity for the development was sourced with the assistance of Texas-based Telis Group, and Bank of Texas provided construction financing.