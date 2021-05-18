REBusinessOnline

Legacy Engineers, CCH Underway on $50M Redevelopment of Newark Symphony Hall

Posted on by in Civic, Development, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — A team of industry professionals that includes New York-based Legacy Engineers and New Jersey-based architecture firm Clarke Caton Hintz (CCH) is underway on the $50 million redevelopment of Newark Symphony Hall. The building was originally constructed in 1905 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. The development team is repositioning the building in three phases over five years. Earlier this month, the team unveiled the new façade and streetscape. The project will also upgrade the city block, adding bike lanes, a central island and transportation access. New Jersey-based consulting firm Reh + Main Design & Development managed the selection process of the historic preservation architect for the initial phase of the project.

