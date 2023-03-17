Legacy, Fulton Peak Purchase 190-Unit Water’s Edge Apartment Community in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. — Cleveland-based Legacy Capital Partners and Raleigh-based Fulton Peak Capital have purchased Water’s Edge Apartments, a 190-unit multifamily community in Norfolk. Built in 1986, the property will undergo capital improvements under the new ownership, including the addition of vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, new fixtures, stainless steel appliances, lighting and vanities and washer/dryer units. The joint venture also plans to make environmentally friendly upgrades including LED lighting, smart thermostats and new showerheads and faucets. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.