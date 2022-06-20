Legacy Investing, Axonic Capital Acquire 954,370 SF Distribution Center Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

I-65 Indianapolis Logistics Center South is now leased to a third-party logistics company.

FRANKLIN, IND. — A partnership between Northern Virginia-based Legacy Investing LLC and an affiliate of New York City-based investment manager Axonic Capital LLC has acquired I-65 Indianapolis Logistics Center South. The newly constructed distribution center spans 954,370 square feet and is located in Franklin, a southern suburb of Indianapolis. Andrew Morris and Jeremy Woods of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller and represented the new owners in securing a lease for the property with a third-party logistics company. The sales price was undisclosed.