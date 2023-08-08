Thursday, August 10, 2023
The former office building at 77 Corporate Drive in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is among the first in the area to be repurposed as a life sciences facility, according to the Cushman & Wakefield leasing team.
Legacy Investing Completes 210,000 SF Life Sciences Conversion Project in Bridgewater, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Virginia-based Legacy Investing has completed a project in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater that converted a 210,000-square-foot office building into a life sciences facility. The building at 77 Corporate Drive offers proximity to multiple interstates as well as Newark Liberty International Airport. A Fortune 500 global life sciences company recently signed a lease at the building, and Legacy Investing has engaged Cushman & Wakefield to market the remainder of the space for lease.

