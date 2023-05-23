Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Legacy Partners Acquires Del Amo Village Multifamily Development Site in Torrance, California

by Jeff Shaw

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Legacy Partners has purchased Del Amo Village, a development site located in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, for $18.3 million. 

The site comprises 2.8 acres located within Los Angeles County’s South Bay submarket at 1844 Plaza del Amo. The development plan for the project includes entitlements for 200 market-rate apartment units. 

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Chris Benton, Michael Moore and Anthony Muhlstein of Newmark represented the sellers, which were PCCP, LaCaze, Muller Co. and Bentall GreenOak.

