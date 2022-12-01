Legacy Partners Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Copal Multifamily Property in Bellevue, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Bellevue, Wash., Copal will feature 288 apartments, a gym, coffee bar, rooftop clubroom with terrace and a games room. (Rendering courtesy of Legacy Partners)

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Legacy Partners has broken ground on Copal, an apartment community in Bellevue’s Bel-Red submarket. Located at 1525 132nd Ave., the mid-rise, transit-oriented residential property was formerly known as Bellevue Station.

The eight-story property will offer 288 apartments, including 230 market-rate units and 58 below-market Multifamily Tax Exemption units. Community amenities will include a gym with a separate yoga zone, coffee bar, rooftop clubroom with terrace and an indoor/outdoor/games room. The lobby will offer coworking space with separate breakout work booth for residents. Additionally, the asset will feature 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Completion is slated for second-quarter 2025.