Legacy Partners, Bridge Investment Break Ground on 361-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Ovation at Galatyn Park in Richardson is slated for an early 2023 completion.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Ovation at Galatyn Park, a 361-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Designed by WDG, the property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 570 to 1,700 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, bike storage and repair shop, outdoor kitchen, sky lounge, coworking space and a grab-and-go convenience mart. Completion is slated for spring 2023. Rents will start at $1,400 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

