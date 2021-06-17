REBusinessOnline

Legacy Partners, Bridge Investment Break Ground on 483-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Camber Ranch on Parmer, a 483-unit apartment community in Austin. Designed by Humphreys & Partners, the community will consist of 22 residential buildings separated by a large green belt and wetland with walking trails. Units will range in size from 438 to almost 1,500 square feet, and multiple homes will include private garages. Other amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a demonstration kitchen, esports gaming center, podcast studios and a coworking lounge with a mix of common and private work areas. Monthly rent starts at $975. The project was announced in December 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews