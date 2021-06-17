Legacy Partners, Bridge Investment Break Ground on 483-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Camber Ranch on Parmer, a 483-unit apartment community in Austin. Designed by Humphreys & Partners, the community will consist of 22 residential buildings separated by a large green belt and wetland with walking trails. Units will range in size from 438 to almost 1,500 square feet, and multiple homes will include private garages. Other amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a demonstration kitchen, esports gaming center, podcast studios and a coworking lounge with a mix of common and private work areas. Monthly rent starts at $975. The project was announced in December 2020.