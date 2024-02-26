Legacy Partners, Bridge Investment Complete 483-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group have completed Camber Ranch, a 483-unit apartment community in northeast Austin. Designed by Humphreys & Partners, the community consists of 22 residential buildings separated by a large green belt and wetland with walking trails. Units range in size from 438 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a demonstration kitchen, esports gaming center, podcast studios and a coworking lounge with a mix of common and private work areas. Monthly rent starts at $1,375. Construction began in summer 2021.