Camber-Ranch-Austin
Camber Ranch in Austin totals 483 units, which are furnished with granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and LED lighting fixtures.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Legacy Partners, Bridge Investment Complete 483-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group have completed Camber Ranch, a 483-unit apartment community in northeast Austin. Designed by Humphreys & Partners, the community consists of 22 residential buildings separated by a large green belt and wetland with walking trails. Units range in size from 438 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a demonstration kitchen, esports gaming center, podcast studios and a coworking lounge with a mix of common and private work areas. Monthly rent starts at $1,375. Construction began in summer 2021.

