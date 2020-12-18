Legacy Partners, Bridge Investment to Develop 483-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Camber Ranch on Palmer in Austin is expected to be complete in late 2022.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between San Francisco-based Legacy Partners and Bridge Investment Group has acquired 35.2 acres in northeast Austin for the development of Camber Ranch on Palmer, a 483-unit apartment community. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects, the property will be located at the corner of Parmer and Yager lanes and will consist of 22 two- and three-story buildings. Units will range in size from 438 to 1,500 square feet and will feature granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and LED lighting. Amenities will include multiple pools, a fitness center with a yoga/spin studio, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, snookball court, dog park and a bike repair shop. Move-ins are expected to begin in late 2022.