Thursday, March 7, 2024
Ovation-at-Galatyn-Park-Richardson
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park Apartments in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — San Francisco-based developer Legacy Partners has completed Ovation at Galatyn Park, a 361-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Designed by WDG Architecture, Ovation at Galatyn Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 500 to 1,700 square feet and are furnished with quartz countertops and various pieces of smart-home technology products. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor game room, arcade, billiards room and a podcast studio. Legacy developed the project in partnership with Bridge Investment Group. Construction began in June 2021. Rents start at $1,525 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

