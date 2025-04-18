Legacy Partners, DWS Break Ground on 200-Unit Apartment Community in Torrance, California

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Legacy Partners, in partnership with DWS Group, has started construction of Soto, a 200-unit multifamily property in Torrance. Located at 3862 Carson St., Soto will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 633 square feet to 1,118 square feet. Soto will feature a rooftop pool and amenity deck with an indoor/outdoor fitness center, resident clubhouse, coworking area and two courtyards with pedestrian access from the street. The project team includes Architects Orange as designer and Westport Construction as general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2027.