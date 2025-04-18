Friday, April 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Soto-Apts-Torrance-CA
Located in Torrance, Calif., Soto will offer 200 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. (Courtesy of Legacy Partners)
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Legacy Partners, DWS Break Ground on 200-Unit Apartment Community in Torrance, California

by Amy Works

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Legacy Partners, in partnership with DWS Group, has started construction of Soto, a 200-unit multifamily property in Torrance. Located at 3862 Carson St., Soto will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 633 square feet to 1,118 square feet. Soto will feature a rooftop pool and amenity deck with an indoor/outdoor fitness center, resident clubhouse, coworking area and two courtyards with pedestrian access from the street. The project team includes Architects Orange as designer and Westport Construction as general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2027.

You may also like

Allied Commercial Completes Conversion of Historic Los Angeles...

Diversified Partners Begins Development of 25,000 SF Shopping...

Miniso to Open 12,000 SF Store at Pacific...

Pacific Coast Commercial Arranges $3.6M Sale of Office,...

Greystone Provides $120M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Apartment...

Avenue Opens 161-Unit Active Adult Community in Suburban...

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on Expansion Project at Maple...

Kiser Group Brokers $5.2M Sale of 120-Unit Multifamily...

Northmarq Provides $20.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...