Legacy Partners, DWS Break Ground on 346-Unit Multifamily Community in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Legacy Partners and DWS Group have started construction on Legacy Ontario, a 346-unit apartment property in Ontario. Located at 2510 S. Euclid Ave., the community will consist of eight three- and four-story buildings with tucked-under garage parking and covered carports. Additionally, the property will offer 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space facing Euclid Avenue.

Designed by Architects Orange, Legacy Ontario will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 706 square feet to 1,293 square feet. The units will offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplashes, large kitchen islands in select units, wood-style flooring and full-size washers/dryers, as well as patios or large decks.

Community amenities will include a roof deck, clubhouse, pool/spa, fitness center, sports lounge, multiple barbecue areas and a dog run. The property is also pursuing LEED certification and will provide solar panels with battery storage and 171 electric vehicle charging stations.

Completion is slated for April 2027, with Next Phase serving as the general contractor.