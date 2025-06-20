Legacy Partners, DWS Start Construction on 433-Unit Apartment Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Legacy Partners and DWS has commenced construction of Olea Scottsdale, a multifamily community in Scottsdale. Olea Scottsdale will feature 325 garden-style apartments in 14 buildings and 108 townhomes spread across 24 buildings. Delivery of the townhomes is slated for summer 2027, with apartments scheduled for fall 2027. KTGY is serving as architect and an affiliate of Houston-based The Dinerstein Cos. is serving as general contractor and co-investor for the project.