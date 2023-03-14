REBusinessOnline

Legacy Partners, Griffin Capital Break Ground on 380-Unit Multifamily Development in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

AURORA, COLO. — A joint venture between Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has broken ground on Legacy Metro 525, a 380-unit apartment community in Aurora.

The transit-oriented development will be adjacent to the Sable light rail station and near I-225 and Highway 83.

Legacy Metro 525 will offer a mix of 380 studio to three-bedroom apartments, with an average unit size of 846 square feet. It is scheduled for completion near the end of 2025.

Legacy and Griffin Capital closed on the construction financing with a loan from Poppy Bank of Santa Rosa, Calif. The developers purchased the site, located at 525 S. Dawson St. in southern Aurora, in September 2022. Cushman & Wakefield’s team of Wade Fletcher, Jim Capecelatro, and Mike Kboudi brokered the sale transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  