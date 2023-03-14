Legacy Partners, Griffin Capital Break Ground on 380-Unit Multifamily Development in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — A joint venture between Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has broken ground on Legacy Metro 525, a 380-unit apartment community in Aurora.

The transit-oriented development will be adjacent to the Sable light rail station and near I-225 and Highway 83.

Legacy Metro 525 will offer a mix of 380 studio to three-bedroom apartments, with an average unit size of 846 square feet. It is scheduled for completion near the end of 2025.

Legacy and Griffin Capital closed on the construction financing with a loan from Poppy Bank of Santa Rosa, Calif. The developers purchased the site, located at 525 S. Dawson St. in southern Aurora, in September 2022. Cushman & Wakefield’s team of Wade Fletcher, Jim Capecelatro, and Mike Kboudi brokered the sale transaction.