Legacy Partners, Griffin Capital Open 228-Unit Multifamily Community in Downtown Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Legacy Encore

Legacy Encore is a 228-unit multifamily community in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — San Francisco Bay-based Legacy Partners and Los Angeles-based Griffin Capital Co. LLC have opened Legacy Encore, a 228-unit multifamily community in Tampa. Located at 1251 Ray Charles Blvd., the apartment property is located within Encore!, Tampa Housing Authority’s $3 billion mixed-use development in downtown Tampa.

The five-story property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Units feature 10-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, smart home technology package, full-sized washers and dryers, soaking tubs, glass enclosed showers, walk-in closets and balconies. Community amenities include a heated saltwater pool, internet cafe with coworking spaces, bike repair station, pet spa with dog run and a fitness center with spin and yoga studio.

The $3 billion ENCORE! destination a LEED-certified collection of seniors, workforce and luxury housing options, as well as a mixed-use destination that includes public art, green spaces, a museum and educational and cultural centers.

The project team includes Dynamik Design as the architect and Summit Contracting Group as the general contractor.

