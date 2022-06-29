Legacy Partners, KTGY Break Ground on 236-Unit Araceli Multifamily Community in Denver

Located in Denver, Araceli will feature 236 apartments, a pool, grills, fireplaces, an event space with kitchen, gathering area and outdoor deck, a coworking space, fitness center, clubhouse and leasing office.

DENVER — Developer Legacy Partners and architect KTGY have broken ground on Araceli, an apartment property located within the Tech Center district of Denver.

Designed as a 13-story wing and a 12-story wing, Araceli will feature 236 one-, two- and three-bedroom plus den units with built-in desks and workspaces and an amenity deck with a pool, grills, fireplaces and covered and exposed seating. Additional amenities include an event space with kitchen, gathering area and outdoor deck for residential gatherings, a coworking space, fitness center, pool deck, clubhouse and leasing office.

The project team includes Catamount Constructors, Prescient, Jordan & Skala Engineers, Studio 10 Interior Design, S.A.Miro, Terracon and Kimley-Horn.