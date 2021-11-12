REBusinessOnline

Legacy Partners, Lionstone Investments Break Ground on 623-Unit Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Downtown Redmond, Washington

Located at 16595 Redmond Way in downtown Redmond, Wash., the first phase of the Redmond Square redevelopment will feature 131 apartments and 20,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of Legacy Partners)

REDMOND, WASH. — A joint venture between Legacy Partners and Lionstone Investments has broken ground for the redevelopment of the Redmond Square shopping center in downtown Redmond. When completed, the mixed-use development will feature 623 apartments spread across six buildings on 3.5 acres.

The first phase of the development, located at 16595 Redmond Way, will offer 131 apartments and nearly 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Residences will feature built-in closets, Bertazzoni Italian appliances, kitchen range hoods, built-in microwaves, Carrera quartz countertops, floating bathroom vanities with framed mirrors, Latch smart home devices and air conditioning.

The second phase, located at 16502 Cleveland St., will consist of 312 apartments and 13,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. Construction of the second phase is slated to begin in 2022.

Tiscareno Associates is architect of record for both buildings, which will open in phases from winter 2023 to summer 2024.

