Thursday, October 5, 2023
Merit-Apartments-Lewisville
Merit, a 296-unit apartment community in Lewisville, lies within close proximity to historic Old Town Lewisville and the Shops at Highland Village, giving residents access to multiple shopping, dining and entertainment options.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Legacy Partners, Pondmoon Capital Open 296-Unit Merit Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — San Francisco-based Legacy Partners and Pondmoon Capital Holdings USA have opened Merit, a 296-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 630 to 1,500 square feet and are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, work-from-home spaces and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, coworking space, outdoor gaming area and a 24-hour convenience mart. Project partners included JHP Architecture and Provident General Contractors.

