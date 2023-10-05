Legacy Partners, Pondmoon Capital Open 296-Unit Merit Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — San Francisco-based Legacy Partners and Pondmoon Capital Holdings USA have opened Merit, a 296-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 630 to 1,500 square feet and are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, work-from-home spaces and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, coworking space, outdoor gaming area and a 24-hour convenience mart. Project partners included JHP Architecture and Provident General Contractors.