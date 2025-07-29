Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 133-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Melissa, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MELISSA, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, developer Legacy Partners and investment manager The Resmark Cos., has begun leasing Harlow, a 133-unit build-to-rent residential project in Melissa, located in Collin County. Designed by UD Architects and built by Blackland Partners, the development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that range in size from 780 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, an outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Rents start in the mid-$1,600s for a one-bedroom home.

You may also like

SPI Advisory, FCP Buy 600-Unit Crest Manor Apartments...

Bradford Acquires 254,000 SF Office Building in Uptown...

Representative Materials Co. Signs 119,355 SF Industrial Lease...

Prism Capital Partners Receives Three Approvals for Northern...

Ardent Closes on Land Acquisition for Westside Bottling...

MCB Opens 473-Bed Student Housing Community Near Morgan...

Chancey Development Delivers 86-Unit Seniors Housing Community on...

Hawkins Completes 288-Unit Canyon Ridge Multifamily Property in...

Inland, Devon Complete 797-Unit Self-Storage Adaptive Reuse Project...