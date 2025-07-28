Monday, July 28, 2025
Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Aubrey, Texas

by Taylor Williams

AUBREY, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, developer Legacy Partners and investment manager The Resmark Cos., has begun leasing Adair, a 134-unit build-to-rent residential project in Aubrey, located in Denton County. Designed by Architecture Demarest, the development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that range in size from 770 to 1,625 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, an outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Rents start in the mid-$1,600s for a one-bedroom home.

