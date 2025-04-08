Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 336-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas

Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Rylan at Gateway is located within the 2,000-acre Gateway master-planned development in Forney, which includes homes, offices, entertainment venues and retail destinations.
FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, developer Legacy Partners and investment manager Resmark Cos., has begun leasing a 336-unit multifamily project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. Rylan at Gateway consists of five three-story buildings on a 14-acre site. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 540 to 1,360 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen and gaming courtyard, fitness center, coworking lounge, coffee bar and two dog parks. JHP Architecture designed the project, and BBL Building Co. served as the general contractor. Monthly rents start at under $1,000 for a studio apartment. Construction began in April 2023.

