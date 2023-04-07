Friday, April 7, 2023
Legacy Gateway will be built within Gateway, a new development that includes luxury multifamily communities, retail, office and entertainment venues
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Legacy Partners, Resmark Break Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, developer Legacy Partners and investment manager Resmark Cos., has broken ground on Legacy Gateway, a 336-unit multifamily project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. The community will consist of five three-story buildings on a 14-acre site. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and will range in size from 540 to 1,360 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen and gaming courtyard, fitness center, coworking lounge, coffee bar and two dog parks. JHP Architecture is designing the project, and BBL Building Co. is serving as the general contractor. Full completion is slated for spring 2025.

