Legacy Partners, Resmark Underway on 133-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Melissa, Texas

MELISSA, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, developer Legacy Partners and investment manager Resmark Cos., is underway on construction of a 133-unit build-to-rent residential project in Melissa, located north of Dallas in Collin County. Designed by UD Architects and known as Highland, the development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 780 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, an outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Rents will start at $2,100 per month for a one-bedroom home. Completion is slated for late 2025.