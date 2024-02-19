Legacy Partners, Resmark Underway on 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Aubrey, Texas

AUBREY, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, developer Legacy Partners and investment manager Resmark Cos., is underway on construction of a 134-unit build-to-rent residential project in Aubrey, located in Denton County. Designed by Architecture Demarest and known as Oak Grove, the development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 770 to 1,625 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, an outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Rents will start at $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom home.